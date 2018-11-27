Man accused of stealing safe, other items from Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested by Myrtle Beach police after allegedly stealing a safe and other items early-Monday morning from a South Ocean Boulevard resort.
Online records show William Howell, 33, was apprehended Tuesday and charged with second-degree burglary and trespassing.
According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded to the Coral Beach Resort at around 3:15 a.m. in reference to a burglary. A security officer told police he noticed one of the doors near the elevators had been opened and held in place with flyers. Police say the security guard then noticed a safe in the office was missing.
Surveillance footage from the resort shows a white male wearing a black face mask, heavy green jacket with fur, jeans, black shoes and kitchen gloves entering the lobby, the report states. The suspect then reportedly entered the office using a security code and began searching through the drawers at the reception desk. According to police, the man walked to the office, took keys to the hotel, the safe, and an envelope containing Family Kingdom passes before fleeing the scene.
Police say the total value of the stolen property was $4,100.
Howell is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.