KISS to play North Charleston Coliseum in 2019

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One of the most significant bands in the history of rock n' roll will rock the Lowcountry next year.
KISS will play North Charleston coliseum on Aug. 8 during their second leg of their final tour ever dubbed the “End of the road.” Tickets go on sale December 3rd.
A member of the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame, the band has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and is responsible for hits such as “Rock n Roll All Nite," “Strutter” and “Detroit Rock City.”
“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," the band said in a statement. "This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”
