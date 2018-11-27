Horry County Council to vote on I-73 funding

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County council is set to decide if they want to provide the South Carolina Department of Transportation $25 million a year for I-73. Council will vote on the topic at their fall planning retreat on Wednesday.
"That will be a hot topic for discussion,” said Councilman Johnny Vaught. “We’re going to talk about the specific amount that we’re going to commit to the I-73 project.”
I-73 was originally proposed back in 1992. Leaders planned to start the interstate in Michigan and continue south, with an 80-mile long span through South Carolina down to Myrtle Beach.
Councilman Johnny Vaught explains, if funding is approved, Horry County will be able to approve how the $25 million is being spent by SCDOT.
"If it's not an expenditure we feel like should happen or if we feel like they're going in the wrong direction we can always disapprove it,” said Vaught.
Horry County will be the only government agency funding I-73 so far, as State Department of Transportation Spokesman Pete Poor says the SCDOT Commission voted not to use state funds for the project years ago.
"It has to go into the design and all that. Basically, we have the permits necessary to build it and so forth. It will have to go forward based on how much other funding it will come up with because $25 million a year is not enough to fund it not even close,” said Vaught.
