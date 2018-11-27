Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. inspires Pee Dee youth

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Fans came from far and wide just to greet one of the best to ever play the game. Ken Griffey Jr. answered questions and signed autographs at the T.B. Thomas Sports Center in Hartsville Monday.
Griffey Jr. was joined by 4-time Gold Glover and Darlington native Orlando Hudson. The duo will instruct youth with the Pee Dee Major League Camp from November 26-29 at Byerly Park in Hartsville.
“They don’t say Work Ball they say Play Ball,” Griffey Jr. began Monday. “Whether the kid is good enough or not, it’s always tough to have a parent laying in on [you] at home,” he finished.
