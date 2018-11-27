FIRST ALERT: Winter-like chill to linger through Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cold weather will remain in place across the Carolinas through Thursday before a big warm up arrives by the weekend.
Cold air will continue to settle into the area tonight and Wednesday resulting in a winter-like chilly. Temperatures tonight will quickly drop under clear skies and light winds. By Wednesday morning, inland areas will see temperatures in the upper 20s. The beaches will see temperatures drop to near the freezing mark with a heavy frost likely.
The cold weather continues through the day Wednesday with afternoon temperatures only climbing into the middle and upper 40s under sunny skies.
Another round of upper 20s and lower 30s returns Wednesday night into Thursday morning with heavy frost likely in most areas.
Temperatures will start to warm considerably by the weekend. Saturday’s afternoon temperatures will reach the 60s, while 70s are likely by Sunday. While the weather turns warmer, there will also be increasing clouds, humidity and the risk of some passing showers at times.
