FIRST ALERT: Breezy and bright today, Freeze Warning tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures start off in the middle 30s to low 40s this morning and only climb to around 50° for the afternoon! That’s despite plenty of sunny skies through the day. It will also be breezy at times making it feel even colder.
The coldest weather this week is set to arrive Wednesday. We’re looking at 29° inland, 32° along the coast to start the morning with areas of frost. A freeze warning is in place for the entire viewing area from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures will be very slow to climb with an afternoon highs only around 48°. We’ll keep the sunny skies going through the day.
After another cold start Thursday, we’ll slowly warm things up towards the weekend. 60s return Friday with 70s in the forecast by Sunday! The trade-off is the return of the clouds and rain chances. Expect at least scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday.
