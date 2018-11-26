Drivers holding a pet will be cited under Ohio city’s new distracted driving law

By Chris Anderson | November 26, 2018 at 2:32 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 12:00 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A new law set to go into effect in Mantua will classify drivers who are holding an animal while operating a motor vehicle as distracted drivers.

Police will begin citing drivers who violate the new law on Dec. 20.

In addition to making cellphone use a primary offense, drivers will not be allowed to hold an animal or allow the pet to district their ability to drive safely.

First-time violators will be issued a minor misdemeanor. If a driver violates the ordinance twice in one year or if the violation causes a crash resulting in injury, a third-degree misdemeanor will be issued.

Using a bluetooth or hands-free device is not against the law, Mantua police say.

