3 days added to end of Robeson County school year for days missed during Hurricane Florence

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Public Schools of Robeson County has announced that students will attend an extra three days before summer vacation to makeup for lost days during Hurricane Florence.
In a Facebook post, PSRC said that the school board has approved the updated school calendar for the district.
The changes added three days to the end of the school year, now students will attend class until June 14 before starting summer vacation.
An updated school calendar was also included in the Facebook post,one is for all schools except Robeson Early College High School. The second calendar is for Robeson Early College High.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.