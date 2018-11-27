Darlington deputies say a man banged on a door after being shot to get help

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting after a man who says he was trying to get help was banging on someone’s door after being shot.
DCSO says dispatchers received a 911 call from a resident on the 2000 block of Philadelphia Street at 7:45 p.m.
The caller told dispatch that someone was banging on their door, when deputies arrived they say they found a man on the back porch with a gun shot wound.
The man said that he had been shot and was trying to get help. Deputies say the man is not cooperating with them and will not say where the shooting happened.
The man has been taken to an area hospital so he can be treated for his injuries.
If you have any information you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com.
You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
