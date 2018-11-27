Belgium investigates doctors who euthanized autistic woman

FILE - In this Thursday, June 29, 2017 file photo, psychiatrist Dr. Lieve Thienpont poses during an interview with The Associated Press, in Ghent, Belgium, one of the few countries that allow for euthanasia. Belgian officials are investigating whether doctors improperly euthanized a woman with autism, the first criminal investigation in a euthanasia case since the practice was legalized in 2002. Thienport is one of the doctors facing charges. (AP Photo/Maria Cheng, file) (Maria Cheng)