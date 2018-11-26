Three weeks gone: Authorities continue their search for kidnapped 13-year-old NC girl

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - The search continues this morning for 13-year old Hania Aguilar, now three weeks after law enforcement said she was abducted from in front of her home in Lumberton.
Over the weekend, the FBI released photos of something else they want residents to keep an eye out for.
Aguilar owned a very distinctive pair of shoes. They are Adidas brand white sneakers, with black stripes and colorful stitching on the back.
The FBI is asking for anyone in the area to step forward if they recall seeing shoes similar to these, either discarded or for sale.
Authorities believe the kidnapper may have tried to get rid of them due to their distinctive colors.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.