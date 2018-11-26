Surfside Beach family helps hold balloon in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK, NY (WMBF) – It was the coldest Thanksgiving on record for New York City’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but that didn’t stop a soon-to-be-full-time Grand Strand resident from checking an item off his bucket list.
Elvin Frost alternates between a home in New Jersey and one in Surfside Beach. But on Thursday, he was part of an event that is beamed into every home across the country on Thanksgiving Day.
Frost got to help hold one of the balloons in NY’s famed Macy’s parade.
“It’s amazing to me, no matter what the temperature is, how many people showed up, how organized it was,” Frost said.
So how did he get to take part? Frost has a friend who works for Macy’s. Those employees are allowed to invite friends and family to be a part of the parade. The names are entered into a lottery.
Frost’s name was one of those chosen for the 2018 parade. He, his wife Diane, and their daughter Julia left their New Jersey home at 4:15 a.m. to check in at 5:30 a.m. and get their costumes.
He was one of dozens who helped carry the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” balloon, the parade’s third.
According to Frost, each balloon had its own costume. In addition to multiple layers to battle the chilly temperatures, the family was also adorned with vests fashioned after the “Wimpy Kid.”
Once decked out in their parade attire, the family was bussed to their balloon, which was at 77th Street. By 7:30 a.m., the nets holding the balloons down were removed and everyone got into place, according to Frost.
He said they weren’t even sure if the balloons would fly the whole parade because of the winds.
Frost added they started out holding their balloon at 20 feet, its lowest level. Eventually, the winds did die down.
Then there were the temperatures, which made for a chilly pre-parade atmosphere before the 9 a.m. start, with temperatures near 20 degrees. Frost said it was particularly hard on their fingers and toes.
It was a completely different feeling once the parade started and the volunteers carried their balloons along the route.
“It was a blast and your adrenaline is just flowing,” Frost said. “We went from freezing our butts off to sweating.”
His wife and daughter weren’t holding a line, so they ran down the parade row and gave high fives to those who turned out for the big event.
Frost said he even noticed some fans who were holding a sign with local significance. It read “Happy Thanksgiving from Pawleys Island.”
He and the rest of the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” crew finished their 2.5-mile route in a little over an hour. Once they were done, they began deflating the balloon, which took about 45 minutes, Frost said. Even deflated, it weighted around 650 pounds, he added.
Finally, it was back to the Manhattan Center to change out of their costumes and back into their regular clothes. It may have been over, but the memories for Frost, who plans to move to Surfside Beach full-time after his daughter graduates high school next year, will last a lifetime.
“It’s a bucket list event, so if you ever have the opportunity to get in the parade, it’s a great experience,” Frost said.
