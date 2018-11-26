Santa taking part in sensory-friendly holiday event at Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Santa is coming to the Coastal Grand Mall, and he’ll be welcoming children of all ages and abilities.
According to a press release, the mall is hosting a sensory-friendly photo session with Santa exclusively for families of children with special needs. It will take place on Sunday, Dec 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Sensory-Friendly Santa is held in partnership with Autism Speaks, the world’s leading autism science and advocacy organization, the release states.
The event is free but space is limited and families are encouraged to reserve a time in advance.
This is the second year Coastal Grand Mall has held this sensory-friendly holiday event.
