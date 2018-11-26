Road blocked following crash involving 18-wheeler on U.S. 76 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Motorists can expect some delays on U.S. 76 in the Marion area following a crash involving an 18-wheeler Monday morning.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, operators of a waste management truck were picking up trash when it was hit in the back by the 18-wheeler.
He added there were no injuries, but drivers should expect delays as crews work to tow the two large vehicles.
Information on the SCHP website states the crash happened at 6:40 a.m. at 2710 U.S. 76 westbound near Branch Road and Page Road.
The website states there were no injuries and the roadway was listed as blocked as of 8:40 a.m.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.