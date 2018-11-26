Police: Man in custody after strong-armed robbery on Broadway St.

By Casey Watson | November 26, 2018 at 4:06 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 4:37 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person is in custody after Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to reports of a strong-armed robbery on Broadway Street, according to MBPD officials.

Sgt. Hull with MBPD said that a suspect robbed a person near 5th Avenue North and Broadway Street Monday afternoon.

The reports led officers to the Calypso Inn at 1st Avenue North and Flag Street around 1:30 p.m. MBPD officers took a man into custody, according to Hull.

The incident remains under investigation.

