Police: Man in custody after strong-armed robbery on Broadway St.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person is in custody after Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to reports of a strong-armed robbery on Broadway Street, according to MBPD officials.
Sgt. Hull with MBPD said that a suspect robbed a person near 5th Avenue North and Broadway Street Monday afternoon.
The reports led officers to the Calypso Inn at 1st Avenue North and Flag Street around 1:30 p.m. MBPD officers took a man into custody, according to Hull.
The incident remains under investigation.
