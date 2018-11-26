Online shoppers look to snag deals on Cyber Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For those who weren’t satisfied with Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday gives them another opportunity to snag some deep discounts.
It’s the shopping alternative for those who skipped out on long lines during Black Friday and numbers show more and more people are choosing to take their holiday shopping to the internet.
According to the National Retail Federation, 75 million people are expected to take advantage of the online deals Monday, including many along the Grand Strand.
Some people looking forward to Monday said they chose to take advantage of Cyber Monday to avoid the crowds, and because it’s simply easier to find deals.
"I think online, I mean, the price is right there. Like here, I had to make sure that I was getting Black Friday deals and the signs were up and some of them weren’t, so mainly you know what you’re getting and the price is right there,” said Kim Gibson, who plans to shop online Monday.
Cyber Monday shoppers will find discounts across several retailers, including places like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.
Lawrence Toner, store manager of the Target on Seaboard Street, said they’ve had extra trucks come by in the last few days to drop off items in order to make sure they’re fully stocked. That’s because the store also works to fulfill online orders.
Toner said they’re focusing on both online and in-store efforts to cater to customers.
"Probably the easiest thing or the best thing to do is, one, shop early because things do kind of sell out quickly, especially the really good deals. The other thing would just be to come into the store, 'cause we can help you when you come into the store as well,” said Toner.
Deals to look out for Monday include TVs, gaming consoles, clothing, and travel packages.
