One dead following shooting in Chuck E Cheese parking lot

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in West Ashley Saturday night.
At approximately 9:40 p.m., Charleston Police responded to the incident that occurred in the 1600 block of Sam Rittenberg Road, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Charles Francis.
The victim, described as a 32-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lieutenant Command Duty Officer Patrick McLaughlin.
The victim was walking from the Chuck E. Cheese to his car with his children during the time of the incident, McLaughlin said.
The incident does not appear to be a random shooting, McLaughlin said.
No suspects have been arrested in this shooting. In 2014, a shooting at the same Chuck E. Cheese left two wounded.
Anyone with information about this incident can call 843-743-7200.
