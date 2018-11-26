Keeping staffers motivated, productive during the holidays

HR pros warn that there's a caveat about letting staffers leave for family events but not allowing others without children to take time to go to an event they're interested in. Some employees can feel discriminated against if they see others getting what they feel is special treatment, and that could mean legal repercussions down the road. It's best not to judge what kind of event is OK — as long as staffers are getting their work done, they should have permission to take part in an extracurricular activity.