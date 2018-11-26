FIRST ALERT: Several rivers remain above flood stage following recent rain

The Flood Warning continues for the Lumber River near Lumberton. At 7:00 PM Sunday the stage was 14.93 feet. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. The river will continue to fall to a stage of 14.8 feet by Tuesday morning. At 15 feet, flood waters will affect yards in the Pines area, Coxs Pond area, and along River Road. Additional residential property will be affected between the Pepsi plant and the river on the east side of Lumberton.