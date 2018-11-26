FIRST ALERT: Several rivers remain above flood stage following recent rain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Recent rounds of rain have pushed the Waccamaw and other rivers above flood stage.
WACCAMAW RIVER
A Flood Warning remains in effect until Tuesday morning. The latest river stage was 11.32 feet. Flood stage is 11.0 feet. The river will continue rising to near 11.4 early Monday. The river will fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. Impact...At 11.0 feet, water will begin to cause minor flooding of yards and a few roads in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing, Savannah Bluff, and Riverfront South communities. Overflow of vast uninhabited swamp and natural boat landings will occur.
LITTLE PEE DEE RIVER
At 8:00 PM Sunday the stage was 9.64 feet. Flood stage is 9.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. The river will continue to fall to a stage of 9.5 feet by Tuesday morning. At 9.0 feet, flood waters will begin to affect residential yards in the Fork Retch community upstream of Galivants Ferry near the town of Nichols. Swampland flooding becomes noticeable and natural boat landings will be flooded.
GREAT PEE DEE RIVER
The latest river stage was 21.23 feet. Flood stage is 19.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. The river will continue to fall to a stage of 21.0 feet by Tuesday morning. At 23.0 feet, flooding will affect swamp and timberlands while also disrupting logging operations. Operations will likely cease and equipment not previously moved will remain trapped. Some farmland will have minor flooding especially around Brittons Neck.
LUMBER RIVER
The Flood Warning continues for the Lumber River near Lumberton. At 7:00 PM Sunday the stage was 14.93 feet. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. The river will continue to fall to a stage of 14.8 feet by Tuesday morning. At 15 feet, flood waters will affect yards in the Pines area, Coxs Pond area, and along River Road. Additional residential property will be affected between the Pepsi plant and the river on the east side of Lumberton.
