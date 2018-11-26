FIRST ALERT: Morning showers then clearing and windy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front pushing through the Carolinas today will bring early showers followed by clearing skies and gusty winds. Much colder weather arrives tonight.
Today starts off cloudy and mild with temperatures well into the 50s through the morning commute. Scattered showers will be possible at times from daybreak through midday. No heavy rain is expected and most of the showers will be on the light side. Southerly winds ahead of a strong cold front will push temperatures into the middle and upper 60s by midday into the early afternoon.
The strong cold front will move through during the afternoon accompanied by clearing skies and a gusty wind. Wind gusts to 30 mph are likely by this afternoon.
Much colder weather moves into the area tonight. By daybreak Tuesday, temperatures will range from the middle 30s inland to the upper 30s at the beaches.
With abundant sunshine, temperatures on Tuesday will be much cooler with afternoon highs in the lower 50s.
The core of the colder weather settles in from Tuesday night through Thursday. Tuesday night will see temperatures near 30 inland and into the lower 30s at the beaches with frost likely in most areas. Wednesday’s temperatures will struggle to reach 50°, and another round of frost and freezing temperatures is likely Wednesday night.
The next storm system to impact the region arrives late in the upcoming weekend with another round of locally heavy rain and warmer weather likely by Saturday night and Sunday.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.