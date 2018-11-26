Firefighters offer decorating safety tips to help prevent house fires over the holidays

Now that the turkey has been eaten and the stuffing is gone many of us have already started decorating for the holiday season. Make sure that if you are using a real Christmas tree this year that you are properly watering it and that there are no open flames or heat sources near by that could start a fire. Instead of using real candles consider using electronic candles, and make sure that they are turned off every night before you go to bed or leave the house. If you are hanging lights outside make sure that they are meant for exterior use, and that you are not stringing more than 3 strands together at any point. Make sure that any extension cords you have are rated for their intended use and that they are placed out of the way so that they are not trip hazards. We hope that everyone has a safe and happy holiday season this year!