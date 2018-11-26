Firefighters offer decorating safety tips to help prevent house fires over the holidays

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – With the turkey and dressing devoured, many have now turned their attention to decorating for that “most wonderful time of the year.”
As the Christmas trees start to go up, Myrtle Beach firefighters are reminding residents to exercise caution while decorating for the holidays.
According to a post on Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue’s Facebook page, homeowners should properly water their Christmas tree if they are using a real one. Also, there should be no open flames or heat sources nearby that could start a fire.
According to information from the National Fire Protection Association, fire departments across the country responded to an average of 170 house fires annually between 2012 and 2016 that were caused by Christmas trees.
These fires caused an average of four deaths, 15 injuries and $12 million in direct property damage annually, according to the NFPA.
To lessen the risk of fires over the holidays, residents are also asked to consider using electronic candles instead of real ones.
Those who hang outside lights should make sure they are meant for exterior use and that no more than three strands are together at any point, according to the MBFR.
Firefighters also cautioned that extension cords should be placed out of the way so they are not a tripping hazard.
