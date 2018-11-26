Dozens of new jobs coming to Horry County

“It is always a great day when we are announcing jobs and winning a great company to our area. We are excited B&B Crane Service LLC has chosen to relocate to Horry County. The benefits of 48 new diversified jobs in our community is exactly what the Myrtle Beach Regional EDC program is about. This announcement is just another example of the success that is possible because of the strong partnerships we have across the County, including Horry County Council, the City of Loris, the MBREDC, the SC Department of Commerce, our business community, our educational institutions, and utilities.” – Horry County Council Chairman, Mark Lazarus