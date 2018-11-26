Dozens of new jobs coming to Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - According to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation, B&B Crane Service LLC, a North Carolina-based industrial company, plans to establish operations in Horry County.
The company will hire about 48 new employees and keep 52 existing employees. Officials say the company will make a capital investment of $10 million over the next five years.
First B&B Crane will have operations in the Loris Commerce Park and later plans to open a second location at Ascott Valley in Conway.
The release from the MBREDC states:
B&B Crane Service LLC, is a crane, rigging and industrial company. The company serves the southeastern Unites States and provides full-service fabrication, crane and rigging, pipping, general plant maintenance, and heavy haul trucking. Industrial services include fabrication of carbon steel and stainless-steel pipe, heavy ductwork, and CNC controlled pipe cutting.
To establish operations in Horry County, the company will locate in the Loris Commerce Park and will provide a second future location at Ascott Valley in Conway. B&B Crane Service LLC will hire a range of welders, CNC Operators, supervisory, and support service personnel. Those looking to apply should visit the company’s careers page online at www.bandbcraneservice.com or visit www.SCWorks.com.
“We are pleased to be making Horry County and its cities our new home where we hope to provide crane and industrial services through bridge and tourism construction, services in the transportation and communication communities, economic development, as well as in-plant industrial services to nearby companies. B&B Crane Service LLC is committed to growing our company and plan to add employees into our future as a responsible contributing company in Horry County.” – B&B Crane, CEO, Megan Powell
“It is always a great day when we are announcing jobs and winning a great company to our area. We are excited B&B Crane Service LLC has chosen to relocate to Horry County. The benefits of 48 new diversified jobs in our community is exactly what the Myrtle Beach Regional EDC program is about. This announcement is just another example of the success that is possible because of the strong partnerships we have across the County, including Horry County Council, the City of Loris, the MBREDC, the SC Department of Commerce, our business community, our educational institutions, and utilities.” – Horry County Council Chairman, Mark Lazarus
“I met with this company several months ago and discussed the type of jobs they would need and the work that they do, and it is a great fit for our community. On behalf of the entire MBREDC Board, I would like to welcome B&B Crane Service LLC to Horry County. We are excited that they have selected Loris Commerce Park and Ascott Valley Industrial Park for their new industrial operations and look forward to having them become a strong member of our business community.” – MBREDC Chairman, Neyle Wilson
“The City of Loris is very excited to welcome B&B Crane Service LLC to our community. Our City Council, staff, and citizens look forward to working with them to ensure their long-term success.” – City of Loris, Mayor Pro Tem – Todd Harrelson
FIVE FAST FACTS
- B&B Crane Service LLC is establishing operations in Horry County.
- Committed to investing $10 million, creating 48 new jobs and retaining 52 from their previous location over the next five years.
- B&B Crane Service LLC is an industrial based company.
- To establish operations in Horry County, the company has purchased a building in the Loris Commerce Park and plans to purchase an adjacent parcel to expand in Loris, SC.
- Those looking to apply should visit the SC Works site once the company opens operations.
About B&B Crane
B&B Crane Service LLC provides service to a variety of industries including, food processing, general manufacturing, power generation, wood and paper products. B&B Crane serves the southeastern United States and specializes in fast pace, high priority projects. For more information, visit www.bandbcraneservice.com.
About MBREDC
The MBREDC is a public‐private partnership that works closely with new and existing industries, site selectors, and economic development professionals to promote economic growth in Horry County. Since January of 2012, the MBREDC has announced over 1,800 new jobs including announcements in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, back-office support, health-care, and technology-related businesses. For more information, visit www.mbredc.org.
