Conway’s Celebration of Lights canceled due to damage from Hurricane Florence

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway’s holiday light display will not be returning this year.
According to the city’s website, the Conway Celebration of Lights has been canceled due to damage from Hurricane Florence.
Details on a similar event are forthcoming.
The Celebration of Lights started in 2016. It’s a one-mile course that goes near downtown Conway, with an entrance off Third Avenue.
Event organizer June Wood previously said the inaugural event saw 10,000 cars and roughly 60,000 people pass through.
The Celebration of Lights isn’t the only Conway activity that’s been impacted by the weather.
A post on the city’s Facebook page states Waccamaw River Park is closed at this time due to flooding.
The Conway Dog Park and Sherwood Park also remain closed while city officials wait on the results of soil samples to show the parks are safe to reopen.
