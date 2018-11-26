Coldest weather so far this season arrives soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After hitting 70° on Monday, the coldest weather so for this season quickly filters back into the Carolinas.
Temperatures quickly fall overnight as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. Temperatures start off in the middle 30s Tuesday morning and only climb to around 50° for the afternoon! That’s despite plenty of sunny skies through the day.
The coldest weather this week is set to arrive Wednesday. We’re looking at 29° inland, 32° along the coast to start the morning with areas of frost. Temperatures will be very slow to climb with an afternoon highs only around 48°.
After another cold start Thursday, we’ll slowly warm things up towards the weekend. 60s return Friday with 70s in the forecast by Sunday! The trade-off is the return of the clouds and rain chances. Expect at least scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday.
