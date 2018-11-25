USC keeping coach Clay Helton despite 5-7 season

"We understand that championships are what is expected and deserved at USC," Helton said in a statement. "I have met with Mr. Swann and discussed changes and improvements that will be made moving forward. Our staff, our players and I will work tirelessly this offseason to produce a disciplined football team that executes at a championship level. I truly believe that with the continued development of the talent we have on this team, the best is yet to be. Our number one goal is to win championships and we will not be satisfied with anything less."