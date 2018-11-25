One person killed in wreck on Old Pee Dee Road

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A person was killed and another was injured during a Sunday afternoon wreck in Georgetown, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Collins said a Chevy van was traveling east on Old Pee Dee Road when the vehicle ran off the road and overturned.
A passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, died as a result of their injuries. The driver suffered unknown injuries and was taken to an area hospital to be treated.
The name of the person killed has not been released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation by SCHP and the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.
