“Lighting Up the 843” to brighten up the holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As we enter the season of giving, local business owners are partnering up to give back to those that lost so much after Hurricane Florence.
The Cooper House in Socastee is working with Overstock Retail Liquidation to provide nearly 100 Christmas trees to families impacted by Florence to “Light Up the 843.”
Last month, Cooper House hosted a trunk-or-treat for those whose neighborhoods are still rebuilding from flooding.
“I thought, what is something we can do the can add some cheered of the holidays and would be long-lasting and we decided on Christmas trees,” said Marnie Kennedy, owner of Cooper House.
The goal is to provide 100 families affected by the floods with a Christmas tree, decorations and a hot meal this holiday season.
To receive a tree and donations families must provide proof from FEMA to be eligible and must apply on Facebook by December 1st.
“After Christmas is over people can put their trees away, take them out next year and put them up, look at the ornaments were giving them and think wow this is how far I've come in a year,” said Kennedy.
With still a long road ahead for most families, they’re also collecting donated gifts to give families this holiday season.
“We’re getting heaters together, air mattresses and blankets things they actually need,” said Gary Bingham, owner of Overstock Retail Liquidation.
They’re also looking to collect gift cards to local restaurants, movie tickets, socks, candles and other gifts to give to families.
You can also sponsor a tree to donate this Christmas for $100.00
If you want to drop off anything to give or donate you can bring it to Cooper House or Overstock Retail in Socastee and they will get it to the right people.
“We need to get to the families that need our help and over the years they can look back and think these people helped me and my community, maybe inspire them to help other people,” said Kennedy.
Families can apply for a tree on Facebook by searching Light Up the 843, the distributing event is December 9th from 2-6pm at the Cooper House.
