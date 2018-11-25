Auto dealership severely damaged in overnight fire on Hwy. 501

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is working a fire at United Autmotive on Highway 501 Bypass.
The used-car dealership is severely damaged.
Highway 501 was shutdown in both directions for about 2 hours early Sunday morning. The northbound lanes reopened around 5:20 a.m., however the southbound lanes remain blocked from SC 544 to SC 378.
Fire trucks line the highway as crews continue to put the fire out.
The Conway Fire Department is also on scene assisting, as well as South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Police.
No word yet on what caused the fire. WMBF News anchor Audrey Biesk is at the scene gathering more information tune into WMBF News at 7 a.m. for a LIVE update.
