1 dead after shooting near Fort Rucker; suspect taken into custody

DALEVILLE, AL (WSFA) - According to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, one person is dead and the suspect has been captured after a shooting happened near Fort Rucker.
In a post on Facebook, the sheriff’s office confirmed the one fatality was a victim.
Dale County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mason Bynum confirmed the suspect was taken into custody in the area near in the incident.
According to Bynum, the suspect and victim were at a residence when an altercation between the two led to the shooting. At this time it is unclear what the altercation was about.
Houston County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Judah said the incident was outside the gates of the post. According to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, the scene was on Richardson Drive.
Maps show Richardson Drive is near the base.
Bynum said authorities orignially thought the suspect barricaded himself inside the home, but they found out he fled the scene.
