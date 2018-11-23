VIDEO: ‘Extremely high tide’ floods North Myrtle Beach streets for second day in a row

By Tanita Gaither | November 23, 2018 at 12:03 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 11:09 AM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WIS) - A series of social media videos show extremely high tide along the streets of North Myrtle Beach early Friday morning and has continued into Saturday.

Twitter user Tracey562 posted a series of photos and video showing the high tide flowing up streets and flooding docks.

Other Twitter users say this is likely a “king tide,” which the National Ocean Service says is a colloquial term to describe the tide and its effects following a new or full moon.

The king tide continued into Saturday as heavy rains swept through the state overnight.

