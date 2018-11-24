Roads impacted by flooding across Horry County

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Significant flooding is being seen in areas across Horry County causing some roads to be closed.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue posted on Twitter saying that 48th Avenue South was closed around 10 a.m. Saturday morning due to utility issues and tidal flooding. They did not say when the road would be reopened.
The department also said that significant flooding from the high tide is being seen in other areas and reminded drivers to not drive into flooded areas.
Flooding is also being reported in the Cherry Grove area and the City of North Myrtle Beach asked people to stay off of the roads.
A video was sent in by Shug McMaster showing flooding on roads in Garden City.
If you come across a flooded street, you are urged to contact local law enforcement so they are made aware.
