Real Life church works to deliver drywall to flood victims

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Now that the debris and sand bags are cleared from lawns, once flooded homes look like they’re back to normal, but that’s not the case on the inside. That’s why Real Life Church wanted to help flood victims rebuild.
"I started to think there must be something we could do because the area would be devastated,” said Pastor Frank Policastro. Before Florence hit, Pastor Frank church decided to raise money to buy supplies for flood victims.
"We decided to assemble all kinds of buckets and mops and bleach,” he said.
He then decided he wanted to do something to help people rebuild after the storm, so he spoke with one of his congregants who works for FEMA.
"She told me drywall. What the people really need is drywall. I thought drywall? It’s big, it’s heavy, it’s expensive. But the more we prayed about it we realized that could be an area that would help,” he said.
Pastor Frank started contacting Lowes and Home Depot. Both stores agreed to give them drywall at a reduced price in return for a tax receipt. The church then got to work raising money.
"We were able to raise enough to by 1,200 sheets of drywall, that’s about 40,000 square feet,” explained Paster Frank.
The church delivered drywall to 40 homeowners in communities from Longs to Socastee.
“When I saw the piles of debris outside it looked like a war zone. The houses look fine on the outside, but when you walk in there’s nothing there. This home that had memories, family gatherings and birthday parties had nothing,” he said. “It was devastated.”
The church is now hoping to raise more money and help homeowners before Christmas. If you’d like to donate to the Real Life Church, you can find out how by clicking here.
"The problem that I have is there are 8,000 homes like that. We were able to meet the needs of 40 homes, but there’s 8,000,” he said. “If we could raise more money we could do this again. What a great Christmas present to give someone all the drywall they need to get back in their home.”
