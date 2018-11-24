People of all ages hit the shops Saturday to support small business owners

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Small businesses and shoppers all have the same goal on Saturday, to support locally owned stores during the 8th annual Small Business Saturday.
The American holiday which started in 2010 when American Express launched Small Business Saturday on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.
The company says on its website that they did this in an effort to support local shops that make our communities strong.
The City of Conway promoted the event encouraging those in the area to shop, dine and discover Downtown Conway.
They advertised the day saying: “Electric shops and friendly bistros invite you to rediscover quaint with a dash of southern hospitality. Find stuff you can’t get anywhere else and food you’ll never forget. You’ll experience a difference shopping local!”
You could also stop by the Visitor Center at 428 Main Street on Saturday to pick up a free Small Business Saturday tote bag.
