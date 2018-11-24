Holidays on the Boardwalk event kicks Christmas season off in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hundreds of people stopped by the Holidays on the Boardwalk event in Myrtle Beach Friday to kick off the Christmas season.
The event featured caroling performances, a visit from Santa and a live performance of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
The faces of many kids lit up with joy at the sight of Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Adults enjoyed the event too.
Wayne and Elaine McDermid were visiting from Canada, and they say it was a great time.
“Mr. and Mrs. Claus are down there, so we had some pictures taken with them,” Wayne McDermid said. “The lights are very festive.”
There was also a tree lighting.
“Seeing the tree lit up and so forth, it was exciting,” Elaine McDermid said.
The event will continue every Saturday in December as well as December 26-31 at the corner of Ocean Boulevard and 9th Avenue North.
