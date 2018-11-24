Georgetown Police recover stolen SUV, identify suspects in carjacking

GPD posted to Facebook Friday saying a black female opened the passenger door of a 2014 white Tahoe at 4:22 p.m. in the Walgreens parking lot on Friday and demanded the person inside to get out. The victim got out and ran towards the store to get home, GPD said in a Facebook post. GPD said that witnesses in the parking lot believed that a black Nissan with an unknown SC tag, driven by a black male dropped the female suspect off.