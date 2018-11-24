Georgetown Police recover stolen SUV, identify suspects in carjacking

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two suspects wanted in connection to a carjacking in Georgetown County are being sought by police after being spotted in Richland County.
Georgetown Police say a black male driving a black Nissan Maxima went into a Boost Mobile in Columbia and attempted to rob the clerk at gunpoint. The suspect, identified as Demetrius Lamar Jackson, was dressed as a woman and wearing a wig, according to authorities. Officials say a gunfight ensued between the store clerk and Jackson.
Jackson then left the store and drove to a nearby gas station where he was picked up by a female identified as Nautica Morgan, who was driving the stolen white Chevrolet Tahoe. Jackson was taken to a hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds to the stomach and is in stable condition.
GPD posted to Facebook Friday saying a black female opened the passenger door of a 2014 white Tahoe at 4:22 p.m. in the Walgreens parking lot on Friday and demanded the person inside to get out. The victim got out and ran towards the store to get home, GPD said in a Facebook post. GPD said that witnesses in the parking lot believed that a black Nissan with an unknown SC tag, driven by a black male dropped the female suspect off.
Authorities say both vehicles have been recovered by the Richland County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say arrest warrents will be obtained on both suspects for carjacking.
The investigation remains ongoing.
