Shoppers hit the Outlets for Black Friday deals

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, shoppers across the Grand Strand have their eyes set on those Black Friday deals and savings.
Shoppers started strong Thursday evening at the Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach, waiting in lines since 6 p.m.
They said despite the increased popularity of online shopping there really is nothing more fun than the tradition of going out to the stores on Black Friday.
“This is fun,” said Kim Inman.
“It’s entertaining,” said Jacqueline Droge.
Despite the cold, it didn’t take long for shoppers to start the Christmas shopping and waiting outside the stores.
“It’s the experience,” said Julie Sluss, General Manager at Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach.
Millions are expected to do their shopping this weekend.
Places like Tanger and Target are doing whatever they can to make the shopping experience more fun and easier.
“On site we have these brand-new digital boards that are interactive, with information and maps, they tell you if a certainly retailer has a coupon,” said Sluss. For those black Friday shoppers it’s all about being able to cross off those items off the Christmas wish list.
“I’ve been shopping since August for Christmas, yeah I’m crazy,” said Droge.
“It’s just a tradition,” said Inman.
While the countdown to Christmas is officially underway, retailers said they’re ready for the season of hustle and bustle.
“This is our Christmas Day, we are so excited because we wait for this all year long and we prep for this all year long,” said Sluss.
Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach will continue the Black Friday deals all night and all day until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.
