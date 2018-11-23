Restaurant Scorecard: Bugs in the cooler at one eatery, improper temperatures at another

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- Bugs in the walk-in cooler at one place, improper cold holding temperatures in another. Plus, debris build-up in the ice machine. There’s also a perfect score in the house and a new place to get your fried fix.
Let’s begin with Shoreline Cafe at 201 77th Avenue North. The Myrtle Beach restaurant was cited for not having the proper temperature in the walk-in cooler. Inspectors say bugs were found in another cooler. That cooler was not in use. Shoreline Cafe received a 93 out of 100.
Next is Dunkin Donuts at 3001 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. There, inspectors noted the deflector plate in the ice machine had debris build-up. They also cited the establishment for having improper cold holding temperatures. Dunkin Donuts scored a 94 out of 100.
There’s a perfect score in the house. Bar-B-Que House at 1205 Highway 17 North in Surfside Beach receives this week’s congrats for scoring a perfect 100.
Looking to get that fried fix? Southern Chicken claims to feature some of the best home cooked comfort food your taste buds may ever encounter. The menu includes true “southern style” fried chicken, fried shrimp and fish with various flavored sauces, along with the local favorite Hog Heaven’s Carolina style BBQ. PoBoys and wraps are also available at this Surfside eatery. It’s at 1012 Highway 17 North and opened last week.
We also have a closing to report this week. The Original Shucker’s at Broadway at the Beach closed November 17 after 20 years. The other Myrtle Beach location on 3rd Ave North is still open.
