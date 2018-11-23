Restaurant Scorecard: Bugs in the cooler at one eatery, improper temperatures at another

Looking to get that fried fix? Southern Chicken claims to feature some of the best home cooked comfort food your taste buds may ever encounter. The menu includes true “southern style” fried chicken, fried shrimp and fish with various flavored sauces, along with the local favorite Hog Heaven’s Carolina style BBQ. PoBoys and wraps are also available at this Surfside eatery. It’s at 1012 Highway 17 North and opened last week.