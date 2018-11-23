Heavy rain returns Saturday, warmer weather filters in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Expect a soggy start to the weekend as a round of heavy rain moves in.
Clouds will continue to filter in overnight, turning overcast by Saturday morning. We’ll see the showers increase in coverage overnight and turn heavy at times Saturday morning. The heaviest of the rain will likely fall before lunchtime with a clearing trend expected through the afternoon.
Clearer skies will move in by dinner time on Saturday. Temperatures turn warmer with upper 60s along the Grand Strand, around 60 inland. We do expect temperatures to slowly fall through the afternoon as the rain clears out.
Mostly sunny skies prevail on Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures. We fall; back into the middle 40s Sunday morning but climb into the lower 60s through the afternoon. The warmer weather will continue into Monday before our next big drop arrives next week. A lot of the area will struggle to climb out of the 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.