Dedicated Black Friday shoppers camp outside for over 48 hours

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tis’ the season to spend some money. Some Black Friday shoppers got an early start on Thanksgiving Day. While millions of Americans are headed to the stores today to score on the biggest Black Friday deals, many lined up in the cold before the sun came up. For some, this is their own Thanksgiving tradition.
Many stores along the Grand Strand had a jump-start on the traditional kick-off to the Christmas shopping season by opening their doors on Thanksgiving Day.
About 164 Million Americans plan to shop over the 5-day Thanksgiving weekend that ends on Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation. Of those shoppers, 71 percent plan to hit the stores on Black Friday, making it roughly 116 million in-store shoppers. Some veteran Black Friday shoppers who camped out as early as Tuesday morning this week said it’s become a tradition. They said they enjoy the time waiting for the store doors to open by spending it with other dedicated shoppers.
“You got all those Thanksgiving traditions, but ours is kind of just to come out here, spend time with friends… sometimes family too. We occasionally have people bring us food randomly. Last year, we had a guy bring us some wings. But yeah, we have family bring out Thanksgiving dinner, but it’s a good tradition,” said Michael Wingo, a dedicated Black Friday shopper.
Richard Worschter has been camping out for Black Friday deals for over 10 years and said it definitely takes a certain kind of person to do this. But with his years of experience, he was well-prepared. He had a set-up of lawn chairs, blankets to bundle up in and lots of hand warmers. They even had a generator to make hot chocolate and breakfast on a skillet. When asked why, they said it’s become a tradition they look forward to every year.
“Just tell them save money.. and it’s not all about the money either. I mean we’ve been doing it for so long. We’ve been doing it for over 10 years… and probably, most kids look forward to Christmas or their birthday… I look forward to thanksgiving to come out here,” said Worschter.
For those who aren't so into the idea of braving the Black Friday crowd in person, there's always Cyber Monday where you can score on all those deals in just a click of a button.
