Dedicated Black Friday shoppers camp outside for over 48 hours

Richard Worschter has been camping out for Black Friday deals for over 10 years and said it definitely takes a certain kind of person to do this. But with his years of experience, he was well-prepared. He had a set-up of lawn chairs, blankets to bundle up in and lots of hand warmers. They even had a generator to make hot chocolate and breakfast on a skillet. When asked why, they said it’s become a tradition they look forward to every year.