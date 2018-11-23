Crash causing traffic to back-up in front of Myrtle Beach Mall

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Traffic is backed up on Highway 17 in front of the Myrtle Beach Mall due to a crash with injuries.
Two lanes are closed on the Southbound side of the highway, according to SCDOT.
A traffic camera from U.S. 17 N. at S.C. 22 shows traffic backed up in the area.
The crash happened around 2:40 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Avoid this area for the time being.
No word yet on the extent of the injuries involved in the crash.
