BOLO: Georgetown police looking for white Tahoe involved in carjacking

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a white Tahoe that was involved in a carjacking.
GPD posted to Facebook saying a black female opened the passenger door of a 2014 white Tahoe at 4:22 p.m. in the Walgreens parking lot on Friday and demanded the person inside to get out.
The victim got out and ran towards the store to get home, GPD said in a Facebook post. The suspect got into the driver’s seat and drove away, heading north towards Walmart.
GPD said that witnesses in the parking lot believed that another vehicle, possibly a black Nissan with an unknown SC tag, driven by a black male dropped the female suspect off. It was last seen following the Tahoe.
The Tahoe has the license plate number SC DAQ675.
The Tahoe has a Citadel sticker on back glass close to the windshield wipers. The black female is described as having long/curly hair that looked like a wig, a big puffy coat, and a silver handgun.
There is no description of the male suspect.
The vehicle was last seen heading North on North Fraser Street.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300. They can also call the tip line at 843-545-4400.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.