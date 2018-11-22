What goes into preparing a store for Black Friday shopping?

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As people finish up their Thanksgiving meal, it’s officially time to kick find those black Friday deals.
To see the behind the scenes look at what goes into the shopping madness, look no further than Target.
It starts late Wednesday before Thanksgiving, employees are stocking shelves after hours to make sure things are ready to roll Thanksgiving night at 5 p.m. sharp. The store then closes at 1 a.m. and re-opens for black Friday at 6 a.m.
“These are the two busiest days of the year. Whatever we do Thanksgiving night, we pretty much do again on Friday," said Target manager Lawrence Toner.
Despite it being a holiday, he said its worth it, “For us its fun. It’s not fun being here when it’s slow and so you want to be here when all the guests are here.”
But that also means all hands on deck,
“We ask the team when you want to be here, early/late, we feed the team," Toner explained. "They get time and a half working on the holiday but we ask them a lot, what would you want to do, be here first thing or later. We kind of need everybody, but when would you want to be here.”
He added, “If you come in at 9 o’clock at night you could have regular family time, take a nap watch the game and then come in work four or five hours and then head home. Then Friday is another big day and we need pretty much everyone back in again for Friday. And then Saturday isn’t crazy. It’s regular, and so is Sunday, so it really is just Thanksgiving and Friday.”
Target’s not the only one opening their doors at 5 p.m., and there were local men who camped outside of Best Buy for 48 hours to make sure they were the first ones through the doors.
“More people think we’re crazy," said Michael Wingal laughing.
When asked what he waits for, Wingal said, "TV’s yep definitely some good TV deals.”
He says shopping is a tradition for some people, regardless of the deal.
"They’ve been doing it for the past ten plus years, and this is my fourth year so its kind of just become a tradition and hang out and get a firestick or something.”
Regardless of where people find the deals or when, they can count on stores opening their doors to kick start black Friday shopping.
