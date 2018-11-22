Suspect Search: One is accused of shoplifting, another with domestic violence

The victim says she and the suspect, 35-year-old Nicholas Scott Carter, were having an argument about the witness bringing over his girlfriend. The argument then became physical between the victim and Carter when the suspect started arguing with the witness. The victim says she got in between the witness and the suspect and was grabbed by the throat and pushed against the wall, then into the entry hall table and that the suspect then pushed her onto the floor. The victim says he was on top of her and while on the floor, still had his hands around her throat. The victim says the witness was only able to get Carter off of her by hitting him. This caused Carter to stop and go outside where he got into one of the vehicles and hit another car on the property before leaving. The victim received a red mark on the right side of her neck. Officials say a minor witnessed the entire incident. Carter is charged with second-degree domestic violence. His last known address is on Sandy Valley Road in Galivants Ferry.