Suspect Search: One is accused of shoplifting, another with domestic violence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - 'Tis the season for alleged shoplifting? Plus, a man who reportedly used violence to get his point across. Let’s meet this week’s suspects.
On November 1, authorities were called to the Walmart along the Garden City Connector in reference to a shoplifting incident.
The store employee told Horry County police 38-year-old Nina Chavis was with a male suspect and a juvenile and the three were concealing merchandise. That employee says Chavis then asked “why are you following us, we’re not stealing” before leaving her shopping cart of clothing in the store and walking out. He says the suspects were caught stealing from another Walmart 30 to 40 minutes later. The victim says when reviewing security cameras from the event. he discovered before he saw the suspects concealing merchandise, they had already shoplifted three 32-inch flat screen televisions. Security cameras show all three arrived and left in the same car. There are several open cases involving the suspects in three different local jurisdictions. The property was recovered from the trunk of the suspect vehicle during their arrest and returned to Walmart employees. Nina Chavis is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and has a last known address of Primrose Lane in Conway.
Next we fast forward a few days later to November 4 when county police responded to a home on Sandy Valley Road in the Galivants Ferry area of Horry County in reference to a domestic incident.
The victim says she and the suspect, 35-year-old Nicholas Scott Carter, were having an argument about the witness bringing over his girlfriend. The argument then became physical between the victim and Carter when the suspect started arguing with the witness. The victim says she got in between the witness and the suspect and was grabbed by the throat and pushed against the wall, then into the entry hall table and that the suspect then pushed her onto the floor. The victim says he was on top of her and while on the floor, still had his hands around her throat. The victim says the witness was only able to get Carter off of her by hitting him. This caused Carter to stop and go outside where he got into one of the vehicles and hit another car on the property before leaving. The victim received a red mark on the right side of her neck. Officials say a minor witnessed the entire incident. Carter is charged with second-degree domestic violence. His last known address is on Sandy Valley Road in Galivants Ferry.
