River Oaks Golf Plantation selling land to build neighborhood

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the sun sets in Myrtle Beach, we’re one day closer to a big plan at a popular area golf course.
220 new single-family homes will replace nearly 60 acres along with the 9 holes on the ocean side of River Oaks Drive.
Included with it are sidewalks, a 9,000 square foot garden, and mixed emotions from people who live nearby.
“I feel like we’re going to get a lot more congestion on River Oaks Drive and Carolina Forest Boulevard," says Jamie Holman of Myrtle Beach. "It’s pretty tough to get around in the mornings and in the afternoons as it is.”
Holman has been playing golf at River Oaks Plantation for fifteen years but he’s concerned about environmental safety too.
“You hear a lot of stories about bears being in people’s backyards and obviously with the building going on, there’s going to be that much less room for them to be in their environment.”
Myrtle Beach native Michael Gorman chimes in.
“I think it’s a good thing and a bad thing," he says. "It could be a positive and a negative thing to turn one of the best, most prestigious public courses into a new neighborhood. Changing the zoning could make a lot of noise pollution.”
The property already has residential zoning, but the change would allow for smaller lots, which means more homes could be built.
Holman adds more.
“When we do build, more people come from different areas and it keeps our taxes low and keeps our environment going.”
WMBF News reached out to the owners but they weren’t available for comment.
As for the golf course, the operations will continue every day even while construction is being done.
