Oldest US military survivor of Pearl Harbor dies at age 106

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2016, file photo, Kathleen Chavez, left, talks with her father Ray Chavez, right, age 104, of the USS Condor, the oldest living survivor from the Pearl Harbor attacks along with the remaining living survivors of the USS Arizona gathered at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu. Ray Chavez, the oldest U.S. military survivor of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor that plunged the United States into World War II has died at age 106. Chavez's daughter, Kathleen Chavez of Poway, Calif., tells The Associated Press her father died in his sleep Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner, File) (AP)