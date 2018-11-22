Local church holds Thanksgiving dinner for members of the community

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A local church is making a Thanksgiving Day feast fit for the entire community. The Well by the Sea Church held their third annual Thanksgiving Day community meal Thursday. Members from the church and community brought in dishes and to go with the ten turkeys cooked by the church.
“Thanksgiving is all about sharing, all about family, and no one should be alone,” said Social Ministries Coordinator Joe Lucas.
Lucas explained this event is not only for those in need, but for anyone who wants to be surrounded by the community on Thanksgiving.
“Our church is very open to social ministries and reaching out into the community and this was actually the brain child of Joe Lucas,” said Tom Woodle.
“Everybody in the church gets involved. It’s no one persons thing. Everybody brings food and shares and it’s a great thing,” said Lucas.
Woodle and Lucas worked even harder to get the word out this year, knowing many in the community don’t have a kitchen to cook a thanksgiving meal.
“This year people lost their houses they’re still not back in their houses they’re staying in a hotel and we wanted to get the word out,” said Lucas.
“We tried to reach out to people who may be displaced right now because of the flood or other things and have them come in and be with us and be with other people in the community,” agreed Woodle.
Every table in the house was filled this afternoon.
“It’s a wonderful thing and our food is pretty good.”
Ten turkeys, eight pies, and a lot to be thankful for.
