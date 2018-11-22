“I think this is going to be one of the best ones we’ve had.” Bucksport celebrates Thanksgiving after Florence

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – It’s been two months since the flooding from Hurricane Florence. Bucksport is still rebuilding after rising waters invaded their homes, but not even mother nature can stop this community from celebrating the holidays.
Kevin Mishoe and his family are still rebuilding. Their Thanksgiving routine this year is a little different than past years.
“My mother always bakes cakes on Thanksgiving, that’s one of the highlights of thanksgiving, but this time she’s at a neighbors house using her oven,” said Mishoe.
Mishoe grew up in the home that his mother still lives in. He now lives down the street from her. Both homes are in the process of being rebuilt.
“We could never imagine growing up here that this very land would be underwater,” said Mishoe.
He said it was a tremendous adjustment that they never planned for.
“All the furniture. The things she’s had for quite some time... it all had to be discarded,” said Mishoe, “Very little was saved that we can remember from our childhood.”
Regardless of the tragedy and devastation that hit this community, they’re still pushing on. “Pies are being made somewhere else. The turkey is being made somewhere else. But we’re all going to come together and were all going to bring that together. That sounds like the traditional thanksgiving. Right?” said Mishoe.
He said he’s grateful for all the help they’ve received from the community, whether it be FEMA, local churches or organizations and even other neighbors going through the same exact thing.
“When you’re used to getting water and you just turn it on and its there, but it had to be trucked in by people you didn’t know that with a smile they handed you something that was precious to you,” said Kevin.
Mishoe said he spent more time with his mother and father while evacuating during the flood than he did in the last 30 years.
“Simply because this brought us together,” he said.
Mishoe and his family went through a similar experience after Hurricane Matthew. He said when they saw areas flood fast that they knew flooded after Hurricane Matthew, they knew they had a different situation on their hands.
Mishoe said he’s hoping they only have two or three months left before the rebuilding process is complete.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.