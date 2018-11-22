Heavy rain threat increasing into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a cold end to the week, we’re watching the threat of heavy rain into the weekend.
Getting the shopping start early Friday? Multiple layers will be your friend! Temperatures are set to fall into the lower 30s by sunrise Friday morning, likely below freezing across the Pee Dee. Clouds begin to increase through the day and that will hold temperatures down. Only expecting afternoon highs in the middle 50s for Friday.
Clouds continue to increase into Saturday with a heavy rain threat emerging. Expect the best chance of rain to arrive around midday, with a slow clearing trend towards sunset. Most areas will see between .5″ - 1″ of rain Saturday. Temperatures do turn warmer as afternoon highs climb into the upper 60s.
Rain chances take a break to end the weekend but expect some clouds to linger through Sunday. Temperatures remain warmer Sunday with another round of 60s expected for Sunday afternoon.
