Cut off from the world, an Indian island remains a mystery

In this October 2018 photo, American adventurer John Allen Chau, right, stands for a photograph with Founder of Ubuntu Football Academy Casey Prince, 39, just days before he left for India where he was killed in a remote island populated by the Sentinelese, a tribe known for shooting at outsiders with bows and arrows, in Cape Town, South Africa. The Sentinelese people are resistant to outsiders and often attack anyone who comes near, and visits to the island are heavily restricted by the government. "He was an explorer at heart," Prince said. "He loved creation and being out in it, I think having probably found and connected with God that way, and deeply so." (AP Photo/Sarah Prince) (AP)