Conway kitchen setting table for free Thanksgiving meal

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - As millions gather around the table today for a Thanksgiving feast, one Conway soup kitchen remains committed to serving those who are less fortunate. Shepard’s Table in Conway will serve a free meal Thursday with all the traditional trimmings.
“We’re expecting around 200 people for Thanksgiving this year,” said Shepard’s Table director Tanya Mauldin. “We have disabled and elderly who may not be able to cook on their own, or cooking a turkey is way too much for them so they come here.”
Mauldin added that many of the guests served are in poverty or the working poor.
“Unfortunately we have many guests who come in who may have their lights turned off during this time of year,” Mauldin said. “So they’re able to come here and eat with their family and other families.”
According to Mauldin, the organization has seen a 25 percent increase in guests in 2018. Among the factors impacting this change are families displaced by Hurricane Florence.
The group will serve Thanksgiving dinner from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. For more information, click here.
